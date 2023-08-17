Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.60.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, June 26th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $97.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.85. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.69.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
