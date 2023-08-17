Air Canada (TSE:AC) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.54.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.38 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.61.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

