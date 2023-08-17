Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,894 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289,545 shares of company stock valued at $37,421,157 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.42. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

