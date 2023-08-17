48,451 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000. Amazon.com makes up about 4.3% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $135.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $143.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,289,545 shares of company stock valued at $37,421,157 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

