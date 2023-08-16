WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of WYY stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.94.
WidePoint Company Profile
