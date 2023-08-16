Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $5.93

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $6.07. Waldencast shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 703 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James downgraded Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WALD
Waldencast Trading Up 1.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. Barclays PLC grew its position in Waldencast by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Waldencast
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.