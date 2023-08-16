Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $5.93

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $6.07. Waldencast shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 703 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Waldencast Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. Barclays PLC grew its position in Waldencast by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Company Profile



Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Articles

