Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $116.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

