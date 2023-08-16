Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $199.54 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.28 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,102 shares of company stock worth $2,208,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.