Truist Financial Corp Takes $3.04 Million Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 142,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Columbia Banking System at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5,437.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,838 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COLB. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

