Truist Financial Corp Sells 409 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 145,458,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,378,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,249,000 after acquiring an additional 966,243 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,681,000 after buying an additional 964,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,684,000 after buying an additional 483,652 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.33.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The business had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

