Truist Financial Corp Sells 10,288 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,288 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,213,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,663.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,379,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after buying an additional 5,317,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,383 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $18,734,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $18,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -553.85%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $577,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

