Truist Financial Corp Has $2.53 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Paycom Software by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $291.96 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.11 and a 52-week high of $401.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

