Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Price Target Increased to GBX 215 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTBXF

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.