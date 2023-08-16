Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given a C$10.01 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$10.01 price objective on Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

TF opened at C$7.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.74. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$8.68. The company has a current ratio of 142.22, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.24. The firm has a market cap of C$629.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 78.35%. The firm had revenue of C$31.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.8097826 earnings per share for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

About Timbercreek Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.