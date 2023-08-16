The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.32

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.32 and last traded at $108.32, with a volume of 1956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -124.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 52,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

