Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

SJ opened at C$63.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.86. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$37.45 and a 1 year high of C$70.54. The stock has a market cap of C$3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 4.7266667 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

