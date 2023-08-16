Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Down 2.8 %

CHPT opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $77,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $77,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $44,309.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,537 shares in the company, valued at $670,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 816,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,377 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

