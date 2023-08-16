Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Laurentian from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIA. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$864.34 million, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.18. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$10.32 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -376.00%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

