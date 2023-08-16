SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 975 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($13.32) to GBX 975 ($12.37) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEGRO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $993.75.

Get SEGRO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEGRO

SEGRO Stock Performance

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGXF opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SEGRO has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $12.64.

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.