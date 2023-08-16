SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SE has been the subject of several other reports. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.35.

Get SEA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

SEA Stock Performance

SE stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.68. SEA has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $237,386,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,800 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,903,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SEA by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.