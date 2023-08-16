Royce & Associates LP Acquires 98,845 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,845 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.71% of Azenta worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Azenta by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Azenta

In other news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $246,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Up 1.6 %

AZTA stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -109.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZTA. Stephens upped their price target on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

