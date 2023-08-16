Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Tigress Financial

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Tigress Financial from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $112.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,182 shares of company stock worth $57,773,619 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $693,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

