Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up to $18.91

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $20.07. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 230,042 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVNC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 31,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $960,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,400,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 31,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $960,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,400,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $82,569.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,196.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,739 shares of company stock worth $2,559,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,680 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after acquiring an additional 953,790 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 658,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,062,000 after acquiring an additional 642,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after acquiring an additional 617,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

