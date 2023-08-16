Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,575 at Barclays

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,700 ($21.57) to GBX 1,575 ($19.98) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.56) to GBX 1,510 ($19.16) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.52) to GBX 1,550 ($19.66) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($23.47) to GBX 1,700 ($21.57) in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.17) to GBX 1,440 ($18.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,499.17.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. Prudential has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Prudential by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Prudential in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eastspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

