Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PRBZF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Premium Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

PRBZF stock opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

