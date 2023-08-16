Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Increased to C$124.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Premium Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of PRBZF opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

