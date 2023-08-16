Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Increased to C$124.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Premium Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PRBZF
Premium Brands Trading Up 2.1 %
Premium Brands Company Profile
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Brands
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.