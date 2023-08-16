Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given New C$124.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRBZF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered Premium Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRBZF

Premium Brands Price Performance

About Premium Brands

Shares of PRBZF opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average of $75.28. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35.

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.