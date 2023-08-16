Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Given New C$2.15 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.15 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Petrus Resources Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of PTRUF stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Petrus Resources has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.26.
About Petrus Resources
