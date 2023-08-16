Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Given New C$2.15 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.15 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Petrus Resources Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of PTRUF stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Petrus Resources has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.26.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

About Petrus Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.