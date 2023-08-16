Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 85 at Barclays

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Petrofac from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 105 ($1.33) in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).
