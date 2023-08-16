Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Up to $71.40

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.40, but opened at $74.61. Okta shares last traded at $73.31, with a volume of 897,818 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Okta Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $111,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $99,063,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $90,339,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Okta by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

