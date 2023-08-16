NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $9.75

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $9.99. NWTN shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 4,043 shares trading hands.

NWTN Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NWTN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

