Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Shares Gap Up to $166.52

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $166.52, but opened at $170.44. Nucor shares last traded at $169.83, with a volume of 244,337 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Get Nucor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,685,937 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 21,987.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after acquiring an additional 526,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.