Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 113 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 11.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.
