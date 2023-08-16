Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 2.1 %

About Nexus Industrial REIT

EFRTF stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 113 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 11.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.

