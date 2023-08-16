NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Gap Up to $13.24

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $13.56. NET Power shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 5,485 shares trading hands.
NPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on NET Power in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on NET Power in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPWR. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NET Power during the second quarter worth $95,149,000. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. bought a new stake in NET Power during the second quarter worth $13,000,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NET Power during the second quarter worth $1,504,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in NET Power during the second quarter worth $1,407,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NET Power during the second quarter worth $632,000. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
