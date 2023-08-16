MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $2.02

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.02, but opened at $2.09. MultiPlan shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 209,885 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.
MultiPlan Stock Performance
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $237.99 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 68.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,037,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after acquiring an additional 522,178 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 81.3% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 13,379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 6,000,618 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 12,642,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 4,827,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MultiPlan by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 160,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
