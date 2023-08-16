monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.56.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 0.77.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that monday.com will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $518,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of monday.com by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,770 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,686,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,997,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 577.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 649,439 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

