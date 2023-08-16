Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Up to $22.90

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.90, but opened at $23.90. Manchester United shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 582,203 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANU has been the topic of a number of research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MANU

Manchester United Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.66 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in Manchester United by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,099,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,431,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Manchester United by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Manchester United by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,362,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 157.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 757,060 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manchester United

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.