Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Pivotal Research from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

