Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up to $20.26

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $20.26, but opened at $20.78. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 86,043 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.65) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 58,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

