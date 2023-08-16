Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

