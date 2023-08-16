Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Desjardins

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Karora Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KRRGF opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

