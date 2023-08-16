iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Holdings Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 173.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 125,537 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 31,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 110.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 20,550.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

