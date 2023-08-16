Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.44

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.44 and last traded at $60.51, with a volume of 54639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $112,000.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

