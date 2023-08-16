Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.38.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $331.96 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $333.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after buying an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

