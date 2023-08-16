Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $350.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HD. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $329.38.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $331.96 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $333.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.