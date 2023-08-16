Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $335.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.38.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $331.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after purchasing an additional 878,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after purchasing an additional 925,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

