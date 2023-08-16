GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $71,087,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $41,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,596,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,172,000 after acquiring an additional 554,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.41.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

