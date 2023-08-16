Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $9.02

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $9.53. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $876.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%.
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
