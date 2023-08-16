Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $116,116,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 626.8% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 452.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,165 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,301 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GGG

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.